Meet The 12 Big Brother Naija Housemates

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show was launched in style on Sunday as 12 housemates were revealed and ushered into the house by show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The 12 will be competing for N25m over the next 11 weeks.

Here are the housemates and a few things you need to know about them.

  1. Uriel

bb-uriel-anya

The 29-year-old stepped into the house first. She is a singer and a hair stylist from Imo State. She was born in England. one of her most popular tracks is Nwoke Oma which was released in year 2015.

2. Kemen

bb-ekemini

Along with Uriel came in Kemen, a fitness trainer from Akwa Ibom.

3. CocoIce

bb-cocoice

Next was CocoIce, a rapper focused on pursuing her music career.

4. Bally

bb-bally

Coming in along with the rapper was Bally, a statistician who quit his job to be a part of the show.

5. Marvis

bb-marvis

Marvis is a basketball loving female and Mass Communication graduate from Madonna University.

6. ThinTallTony

thintalltony

ThinTallTony is a 6ft 7inch singer, dancer, poet and father. He featured in the stage play Heartbeat, The musical.

7. Gifty

bb-giftyGifty is an actress and model.

8. Soma

soma

Soma describes himself as a singer with a strong love for science and gadgets. He is also a graphics artist and a music producer.

9. Bisola

bisola-big-brother

 

Bisola  is a 30-year-old mother, actress and singer from Ogun State. She said her seven year old daughter is rooting for her back at home.

10. Miyonse

bb-miyonisee

Miyonse Amosu Oluwaseyi is a chef from Abuja who loves to write. He is a graduate of mass communication from University of Lagos. He is a lover of good music and beauty.He aims to cook his way to victory in the Big Brother house.

11. Efe

efe

Efe from Delta State believes he is the definition of ‘Warri boy’, he even attempted to strip right on stage.

12. TBoss

bb-tboss

 

TBoss is a 32-year-old with seven tattoos and eight piercings.

Source: Punch

