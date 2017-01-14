Melania Trump Is Installing A ‘Glam Room’ In The White House To Look Her Best When She Visits.



Just because Melania Trump has chosen to stay in NYC with Baron while her husband becomes the 45th president, it doesn’t mean her touch won’t be felt on the White House. Girl’s gonna go get herself a glam room.

Nicole Bryl, Melania’s decade-long makeup artist responsible for”softening” the future 1st lady’s look during Donald’s campaign, says Melania Trump must have a full-on glam room complete with photo studio lighting.

“There will absolutely be a room designated for hair, makeup and wardrobe,” Bryl tells Stylish.

Melania wants a room with the most perfect lighting scenario, which will make our jobs as a creative team that much more efficient, since great lighting can make or break any look.

That efficiency is super important when you consider what a production it is to get Melania ready to be seen.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: