Miss Nigeria, Others Arrive Manila for Miss Universe Pageant

Seyi Peters 13 hours ago

Miss Universe contestants from around the world have arrived the Philippines ahead of the January 30 pageant.

Miss Universe

Miss Nigeria Unoaku Anyadike, arrived late Friday night to the Filippino capital and shared her safe arrival with an Instagram post captioned, “finally in Manilaaaa😝”.

Unoaku Ayandike

She later shared this photo with her roommate, Miss Namibia.

Miss Universe

Prior to her departure, the beauty queen was pictured at the Murtala International airport, Lagos, where she proudly displayed the Nigerian flag.

Unoaku AnyadikeUnoaku Anyadike

See photos of other Miss Universe contestants below.

Miss Universe 2017Miss Universe 2017

 

