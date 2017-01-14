Miss Nigeria, Others Arrive Manila for Miss Universe Pageant

Miss Universe contestants from around the world have arrived the Philippines ahead of the January 30 pageant.

Miss Nigeria Unoaku Anyadike, arrived late Friday night to the Filippino capital and shared her safe arrival with an Instagram post captioned, “finally in Manilaaaa😝”.

She later shared this photo with her roommate, Miss Namibia.

Prior to her departure, the beauty queen was pictured at the Murtala International airport, Lagos, where she proudly displayed the Nigerian flag.

See photos of other Miss Universe contestants below.

