‘Missing’ Man Was In Jail During Search

Police in Alabama, USA discovered that a hunter who was reported missing was actually in a local jail the entire time.

Local fire departments and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were searching for 51-year-old Randy Keith Holt before Limestone County Sheriff’s Office discovered he was being held at a county jail on public intoxication charges, according to WAAY.

Holt was last heard from on Monday afternoon when law enforcement discovered him exposing himself.

Holt’s family was unaware he had been arrested and reported him missing after he was three hours late returning from his hunting trip, WHNT reported.

Officers called off the search after learning Holt’s last name and locating him at the Limestone County Jail.

Holt was held in the jail with a bond of $500.

