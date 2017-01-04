MMM Nigeria Promises to Come Back On 14th January, 2017.

In order to restructure, MMM Nigeria froze the account of its participants in December 2016. This led to a dose of rumours in the country, some believed the structure had crashed, while many felt it will come back in January, as promised by the administration.

Today, MMM Nigeria tweeted that January 14th is sure for them to unfreeze participants mavros, and that the normal PH and GH activities will resume. Heres what they tweeted:

“January 14th is sancrosant, it doesnt matter the day of the week it falls in. If you have pledged to PH, be sure to have your money handy.”

