MMM: Redeemed Church Warns Pastors, Members Against Participating in Ponzi Scheme

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has warned its Pastors and members against using the church platform to participate in Ponzi schemes.

A memo issued by the General Secretary of the church, Pastor Johnson Odesola, to all Pastors in charge of regions and provinces, threatened disciplinary actions against defaulting members.

According to the memo, the doctrine of the church does not support get rich quick schemes.

The memo reads partly: “Please be informed that the doctrine of the church does not support get rich quick schemes, gambling, betting, etc in any form.

“God is and remains our supplier by the application of biblical principles of working diligently with our hands.

“All senior pastors are hereby authorised to ensure no one uses the pulpit or any platform of the RCCG to promote any such schemes.”

This is coming at a time when Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries, OFM, Worldwide, fired one of his Pastors, Joseph Aiyedun, for using the ministry’s name to participate in popular money doubling scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Movement, MMM.

Source: Dailypost

