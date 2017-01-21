MMM Wants To Destroy My Family, My Husband Left Because Of MMM – Wife Tells Court

Mrs. Gbemisola Ayorinde has said to the Oja Oba/Mapo Grade C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State that her problem started after her Husband discovered that she invested money borrowed from him in MMM.

Her Husband, Oluwaseun Ayorinde, dragged his wife to court on the account that she’s quarrelsome and has totally neglected her responsibility of keeping the home. He prayed the court to dissolve their 11-year-old marriage and give him the custody of their 10-year-old daughter, asking the court to further restrain her from coming to disturb or embarrass him at his place of work and new residence.

“My marriage is devoid of peace. My wife neither cares about me nor our daughter.

We fight almost everyday and we have become a nuisance in the neighbourhood.

“She’s fond of attacking me with knives and broken bottles whenever we are fighting and this in the presence of our daughter.

“I decided to move out of our home last December because I couldn’t put up with her behaviour any longer.

“I don’t want her to kill me since she’s wild and brandishes knives and broken bottles at me at every given opportunity.

“I don’t want her any more. She has failed to be a good mother to our daughter. I want to live the rest of my life in peace and take care of our daughter, the plaintiff stated.

In response, the wife denied all the allegations and also disagreed with her husband on a divorce.

“All my husband has said is a lie”

“My husband has passed the responsibility of caring for the home to me.

“We have only one daughter and I’m the one solely responsible for her education.

“When I met him, he was living in a one-room apartment. I was then newly-enrolled in the Police Force. When I collected my first salary, it was made up of six months arrears and this we used in buying a plot of land at Olodo area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

“We built a house on the land and that’s where we are living presently,

“We had a misunderstanding over an amount of money.

“He lent me N140,000 which I promised to return at a stipulated time. I spent N100,000 out of the money on MMM and used N31,000 to pay our daughter’s school fees since she has been sent out of school.

“I thought I would be able to make the refund at a record time, but I couldn’t because the MMM transaction failed.

“He threw up a fight when I couldn’t pay him back. Our church pastor mediated in the matter but he was adamant and insisted on taking his money.

“I ran around and was able to make a refund of N100,000 out of the money,but he insisted on having the balance.

“We also moved out of our home when it was getting too hot,” she said.

The court president after listening to both parties presented a letter written to the court by the couple’s church, Witness of Christ Chapel Church, Olodo, Ibadan, Oyo State, pleading that the case be adjourned so that it can mediate in the matter.

But the plaintiff refused. According to him, the church has mediated in their marital crisis more than once but his wife has failed to change. He, therefore, insisted on a divorce.

The court president thereafter admonished both parties to seek the possibility of settling their rift outside the court and adjourned the case till March 29, 2017.

Source: BreakingTimes

