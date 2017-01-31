Moroccan king Makes historic appearance at AU summit

After a 33-year absence, Morocco has been readmitted into the African Union and the King of the North African state made a historic appearance at the AU summit in Addis Ababa.

Several countries, led by South Africa, Algeria and Zimbabwe, had expressed concern about Morocco but King Mohammed VI has said his nation’s membership will benefit the union.

“It is a beautiful day when one returns home after too long an absence.” he said, “Africa is my continent and my home. I am finally home and I am happy to see you. I missed you all”

