Thursday , 2 February 2017
Moroccan king Makes historic appearance at AU summit

Femi Adesanya January 31, 2017

After a 33-year absence, Morocco has been readmitted into the African Union and the King of the North African state made a historic appearance at the AU summit in Addis Ababa.

Several countries, led by South Africa, Algeria and Zimbabwe, had expressed concern about Morocco but King Mohammed VI has said his nation’s membership will benefit the union.

“It is a beautiful day when one returns home after too long an absence.” he said, “Africa is my continent and my home. I am finally home and I am happy to see you. I missed you all”

One comment

  1. Monica
    February 1, 2017 at 9:49 am

    You are welcome back Morocco. Just like the prodigal son we all welcome you. The benefits must be positive and certainly not negative. welcome, welcome and welcome

    Reply

