Mother Of Three Admits To Killing Her Children By Driving Them Into A Lake In Australia

A 37-year-old mother of three children, Akon Guode has admitted to killing two of her three children after driving them into a lake in South-west Melbourne in 2015.

Her third child, a six-year-old girl Alual as well as Akon Guode herself survived the incident. Onlookers claimed, Guode, who arrived Australia from South Sudan in 2008 appeared to have deliberately driven the car into the lake.

In the Supreme Court of Victoria, she pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, one count of infanticide and one count of attempted murder. A key witness told police that Guode had spoken of killing her children on the day of the incident but her husband described her as a ‘loving mother’ to the children.

