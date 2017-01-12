Mr. Eazi’s Claim Of Ghanaian Influence In Nigerian Music Breaks The Internet

It all began innocently enough, with a simple assertion by the Nigerian musician, Mr. Eazi on the influence of Ghanaian sound on Nigerian music.
Ghana’s influence on present day “Naija Sound” cannot be over emphasized!!!
His assertion on Wednesday, led to a rash of reactions, ranging from the ridiculous to downright outrage.
See @mreazi using swag to drop nonsense and lay emphasis.. 😑😑 pic.twitter.com/7gmglAXrQ0
Tuface
PSquare
DBanj
Wizkid
MI
Don Jazzy
Olamide
Phyno
Davido
Tekno
Kiss Daniel
Flavour
Living, breathing the Naija vibe. What is a Ghana?
@mreazi baba, anybody wey dey follow you drag this issue no get sense one kobo. Na me talk am.
@mreazi You right my man. Keep up the good work ✊🏿
