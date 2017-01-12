Mr. Eazi’s Claim Of Ghanaian Influence In Nigerian Music Breaks The Internet

It all began innocently enough, with a simple assertion by the Nigerian musician, Mr. Eazi on the influence of Ghanaian sound on Nigerian music.

Ghana’s influence on present day “Naija Sound” cannot be over emphasized!!! — Accra To Lagos (@mreazi) January 11, 2017

His assertion on Wednesday, led to a rash of reactions, ranging from the ridiculous to downright outrage.

See @mreazi using swag to drop nonsense and lay emphasis.. 😑😑 pic.twitter.com/7gmglAXrQ0 — Abuja Wakaholic (@dr_khalidz) January 11, 2017

Tuface

PSquare

DBanj

Wizkid

MI

Don Jazzy

Olamide

Phyno

Davido

Tekno

Kiss Daniel

Flavour Living, breathing the Naija vibe. What is a Ghana? — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 12, 2017

@mreazi baba, anybody wey dey follow you drag this issue no get sense one kobo. Na me talk am. — James Baldwon (@Keleccini) January 11, 2017

