Friday , 13 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Mr. Eazi’s Claim Of Ghanaian Influence In Nigerian Music Breaks The Internet

Femi Adesanya 1 day ago

It all began innocently enough, with a simple assertion by the Nigerian musician, Mr. Eazi on the influence of Ghanaian sound on Nigerian music.

His assertion on Wednesday, led to a rash of reactions, ranging from the ridiculous to downright outrage.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Stephanie-Okereke-Linus-600x450

Stephanie Okereke Shares Adorable Photo With Her Son, Maxwell

Stephanie Okereke Linus took to Instagram on Thursday to share this beautiful photo with her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946