N4.9bn Fraud: Court Fixes February 8 To Hear Fani-Kayode, Usman’s Applications

Justice Muslim Hassan will on February 8, hear three applications filed by two former ministers, Femi Fani-Kayode and Senator Nenadi Usman, challenging the jurisdiction of his court to entertain the money laundering charge brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The two former ministers and others are being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly stealing and laundering about N4.9bn.

They were charged before the court alongside a firm, Joint Trust Dimensions Limited and one Danjuma Yusuf on June 28, 2016 on a 17-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, corruption and making cash payments exceeding the amount authorized by law.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It will be recalled that lawyers to the defendants had on Tuesday asked the court to suspend their clients ongoing trial until its hear and determine applications seeking to separate the trial, move the trial to Abuja and asking the judge to hands-off the matter .

Source: Leadership

