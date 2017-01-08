Sunday , 8 January 2017
Nana Akufo-Addo Sworn In As Ghana’s President

Femi Adesanya 8 hours ago

After beating incumbent, John Mahama in Ghana’s Presidential elections in December. Nana Akufo-Addo has now been sworn in as the new President of Ghana. President Nana Akufo-Addo ran on the platform of the New Patriotic Party and had run for the job of President two times before.

Several African leaders were in attendance at the swearing in of the 72-year-old former Human Rights activist whose promise of change swept him to political power.

Akufo-Addo has promised free education as well as lowering taxes to boost the creation of factories.

