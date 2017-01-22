NDDC To Complete Lingering 23KM Road Linking Bayelsa And Rivers

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) plans to complete the lingering 23.5 kilometre Otuasega-Obedum-Emelego road and bridges.

The road which the commission has earmarked for completion before the end of 2017 connects Bayelsa and Rivers states.

Mr Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, the commission’s Head of Corporate Affairs, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Sunday that the road would connect nine agricultural-rich communities in the area.

Amu-Nnadi said NDDC’s Executive Director of Projects, Mr Samuel Adjogbe, gave the assurance when he led officials to inspect the road project.

According to him, completion of the road project is part of efforts by the new NDDC’s management to complete both abandoned and on-going projects in the Niger Delta.

“The road runs between Otuasega in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa state through Obedum and Emelego in Abua-Odual Local Government Area of Rivers state.

“The regional road project is very important, because it would help people of the area, mostly farmers to evacuate their agricultural produce to the cities and towns for sale.

“Funding has been a drawback, but we are determined to find ways to address the challenge and complete the road, so that we can get full value of the regional project.’’

He explained that the contractor would be appropriately funded to ensure that it met the target of delivering the project before the end of 2017.

Farmers, who operated from the area, he said, had complained of their inability to transport their produce, such as cassava, plantains and bananas, among others to urban areas.

He urged community leaders and youths in the area to corporate with contractors handling the project to enable them complete the road on schedule.

