NDLEA Uncovers Building Stocked With Cannabis In Akure

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has discovered a building stocked with cannabis also known as Indian hemp in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to a source, the cannabis which were packed in hundreds of bags was worth several millions of naira was discovered in Monday at a building located at Opopoola Street, Akure.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the owners of the cannabis had fled before the arrival of a team of men of the anti-drug agency who stormed the house to impound and arrest them .

It was also gathered that the with all the efforts of the NDLEA men,no person was arrested.

According to the source, the NDLEA team went to the building with five hilux vans and two big trucks to evacuate the cannabis to the Ondo command’s headquarters of the NDLEA.

He further disclosed to our correspondent that the vehicles went to and fro the headquarters of the command for seven times, packing the Indian hemp.

However, the state commander of the agency, Mr. Mohammed Sokoto was not around and all the officers met declined to comment on the seizure when LEADERSHIP visited the command.

But an officer who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that it was the men of the Lagos State Command that seized the cannabis and the Ondo command could not say anything about it.

While confirming that the cannabis worth millions of naira in monetary value , the officer said it would weigh thousands of kilogramme

His words :” We are not in charge, I think the Lagos command of our agency got the information and sent men down to Akure to seize and arrest the offenders. So we have no information about it. ”

Source: Leadership

