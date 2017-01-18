Niger Gov Urge Politicians To Send Their Kids To Public School

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has advised all political office holders to enroll their children in public schools to ensure the revival and sustenance of the sector.

He gave the advise when he received the President of Children’s Government of Nigeria, Miss Hauwa Musa and other delegations on Wednesday in Minna.

According to the governor, such step will enable public schools attain efficiency and relevance if they are patronized by politicians.

He decried the neglect of public schools and health centres by the elites in the society, as members of their family do not patronize such public facilities.

“It is sad that we have reduced our public schools to the background because the children of governors, deputy governors or commissioners and those in position of authority are not in public schools.

“In our public schools, we have instances where one teacher attends to more than one hundred pupils sitting on the floor or stones to receive lessons.

“The only way for our public schools to function is when children and family members of political office holders attend such schools. That will help to review our public schools policy.

“Public schools and public health facilities where common man takes solace are in bad shape, government should make them functional and reduce the burden on the people”, he said.

Earlier, Musa assured that her administration would give priority on the welfare of families of the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

She said that her government would also sponsor the education of orphans of fallen heroes to university level as well as empower their widows.

