Nigeria Plans To Establish Aviation University

Nigeria plans to establish an aviation university to promote research, development and production of high level manpower.

Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika revealed the plan on Saturday after a familiarization tour of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

“The aviation university will be different from NCAT; the university will be fully into research and development and production of higher level management manpower need of the industry.

“The university will go into deep research, with the hope that in the near future, we will be able to manufacture aircraft components, until when we are able to produce the aircraft itself.

“Since the technology is available around the world, is no longer a hindrance, it is our own ability and capability to pursue it,” he noted.

While sighting example of countries like Brazil and India, who produce aircraft, the minister observed that “if such countries could do it, why not Nigeria’’.

“The technology is known, we are not reinventing it, we just put our act together in doing it. So, the university will cater for that, while NCAT will continue to provide the services in the institute,” he noted.

Commenting on the decentralisation of NCAT by the previous administration, Sirika said it was a diluted effort that would make the college less-efficient and less-capable to do what it was set out to do.

“Remember, it was the UNDP that partnered with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Nigerian government to produce this institution.

“And it is one of its kind, so why are going to reduce its capacity and capability?. Our own task is to improve, enhance and upgrade the capacity and ability of the college to do more.

“But if somebody feels that he has funds to go and establish a facility somewhere to do some kind of training, of course, we will support him,” he assured.

Earlier, the Rector of the College, Capt. Samuel Caulcrick, said the college was the bedrock of aviation industry because the industry was highly regulated and dynamic.

He enumerated some challenges of the college to include funding and obsolete facilities which worked against its rapid growth.

The rector said NCAT had many uncompleted projects that needed to be looked into to enable it achieved the desired goals.

