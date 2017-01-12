Nigeria Severs Diplomatic Ties With Taiwan

Nigeria has severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan and has asked the tiny Island nation to close its diplomatic office in Abuja.

The move comes on the heels of strengthening of diplomatic ties between Nigeria and China. China has long insisted that it has a claim to Taiwan and has pushed against its recognition in the international community.

Nigeria’s foreign minister, Godfrey Onyeama said yesterday,

“Taiwan will stop enjoying any privileges because it is not a country that is recognised under international law and under the position we have taken internationally, we recognise the people of China,” he said.

“Taiwan will not have any diplomatic representation in Nigeria and also they will be moving out of Abuja to Lagos to the extent that they function as a trade mission with a skeletal staff.

“Chinese government does not oppose trading with Taiwan as such as long there is no formal contact with the government that will suggest recognition of Taiwan as sovereign country.”

