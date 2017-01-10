Nigerian Man, Woman In Court For Smearing Selves With Faeces

The Police on Tuesday arraigned a hairdresser and driver before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for alleged engaging in public fight.

The accused, Michael Godwin, 30, and Gbemisola Adejumo, both of NW6/116 Ayorinde street, Queen cinema, Adamasingba area, Ibadan, were arraigned on a two -count charge of public fight and polluting the atmosphere with faeces.

The prosecutor, Salewa Hammed, told the court that Mr. Godwin and Gbemisola engaged in a public fight on January 5, at about 7:30a.m. at their residents in Queen cinema area, Ibadan.

Mr. Hammed said “during the fight the two accused persons allegedly fought each other by pouring faeces on themselves thereby polluting the atmosphere with faeces.

“This makes it noxious to the health of the general public.”

He said the accused persons engaged in the fight over the use of toilet in the compound.

“It was Godwin that first entered the rest room before Gbemisola knocked and asked Godwin to come out as she was pressed, later it led to a fight between them,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened section 83 and 247 (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 38,Vol.II Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges when read to them in court.

The Chief Magistrate, Abiona Richard, granted the accused bail in the sum of N75,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Mr. Richard said that one of the sureties must have a National Identity Card, while the second surety must be gainfully employed.

The case has been adjourned till March 3, for hearing.

Source: NAN

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: