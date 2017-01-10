Wednesday , 11 January 2017
Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: January 10

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 10, 2017.

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 10

Punch

Naira to weaken further as forwards market declines

The naira is expected to weaken further in the forwards market despite measures implemented by the Federal Government to mitigate the situation.

 

Vanguard

Nigeria 14th largest UN troops contributing nation

Nigeria is the world’s 14th largest troops contributing nation to UN Peacekeeping operations, according to the latest data published by the UN peacekeeping.

 

Guardian

Budget 2017 tops agenda as Senate resumes

The Senate resumes plenary today with the N7.289 trillion 2017 budget topmost on its agenda.

 

Thisday

Eight Killed in Suicide Bomb Attacks on Maiduguri

In spite of the federal government’s claim that it has defeated the Boko Haram insurgents ravaging the North-east of the country, the bloodbath in that region continued on Sunday as eight persons were dispatched to the great beyond by suicide bombers in separate attacks in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

 

Leadership

2 Missing Policemen In Demsa Herdsmen Attack Found Dead

The Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the recovery of the dead bodies of two mobile policemen, who were missing in action in an attack by Fulani herdsmen in Demsa Local Government Area of the state.

 

Premium Times

Nigerian manufacturers lament: 272 firms shut, 20% capacity utilisation, other challenges in 2016

Nigeria’s manufacturing sector performed dismally in 2016 as manufacturers faced several challenges which affected them negatively.

 

The Sun

Group urges Adeboye to rescind resignation as General Overseer

A human rights advocacy group, the Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER) has called on Pastor Enoch Adeboye to rescind his resignation as the General Overseer of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

 

The Nation

IPMAN blames kerosene scarcity on forex, others

Consumers of the Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been paying through the nose to buy the product  because of scarcity. They now pay between N350 and N450 per litre from retailers in their neighborhoods.

