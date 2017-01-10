Nigerian newspaper headlines January 10, 2017.
Punch
Naira to weaken further as forwards market declines
The naira is expected to weaken further in the forwards market despite measures implemented by the Federal Government to mitigate the situation.
Vanguard
Nigeria 14th largest UN troops contributing nation
Nigeria is the world’s 14th largest troops contributing nation to UN Peacekeeping operations, according to the latest data published by the UN peacekeeping.
Guardian
Budget 2017 tops agenda as Senate resumes
The Senate resumes plenary today with the N7.289 trillion 2017 budget topmost on its agenda.
Thisday
Eight Killed in Suicide Bomb Attacks on Maiduguri
In spite of the federal government’s claim that it has defeated the Boko Haram insurgents ravaging the North-east of the country, the bloodbath in that region continued on Sunday as eight persons were dispatched to the great beyond by suicide bombers in separate attacks in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
Leadership
2 Missing Policemen In Demsa Herdsmen Attack Found Dead
The Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the recovery of the dead bodies of two mobile policemen, who were missing in action in an attack by Fulani herdsmen in Demsa Local Government Area of the state.
Premium Times
Nigerian manufacturers lament: 272 firms shut, 20% capacity utilisation, other challenges in 2016
Nigeria’s manufacturing sector performed dismally in 2016 as manufacturers faced several challenges which affected them negatively.
The Sun
Group urges Adeboye to rescind resignation as General Overseer
A human rights advocacy group, the Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER) has called on Pastor Enoch Adeboye to rescind his resignation as the General Overseer of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).
The Nation
IPMAN blames kerosene scarcity on forex, others
Consumers of the Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been paying through the nose to buy the product because of scarcity. They now pay between N350 and N450 per litre from retailers in their neighborhoods.