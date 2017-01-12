Friday , 13 January 2017
Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: January 12

Yinka Agunbiade 1 day ago

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 12, 2017.

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 12

Punch

FG calls second witness against Saraki Jan. 17

The Code of Conduct Tribunal on Wednesday adjourned till January 17 to enable the Federal Government to call its second prosecution witness against the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

 

Vanguard

Rivers re-run polls: Police probe panel has predetermined agenda —Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday accused the Nigeria Police Special Joint Investigation Panel investigating the violence that characterised the December re-run elections in the state of having a predetermined agenda.

 

Guardian

Reps panel chair, MASSOB fault secret trial of Kanu

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, Nkem Uzoma Abonta and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have faulted the secret trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

 

Thisday

China Plans Fresh $40bn Investments in Nigeria

The Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister, Wang Yi, has disclosed plans by the Chinese government to invest up to $40b in Nigeria as part of efforts aimed at deepening relations between the two countries.

 

Leadership

Army Captures Boko Haram Doctor, 963 Other Suspects

The Nigerian Army yesterday said it has arrested a medical doctor who usually treated wounded Boko Haram terrorists  and 963 others.

 

Premium Times

Police release Sahara Reporters publisher without charges

Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, has been freed without charges, hours after he was detained by the police in Lagos.

 

The Sun

Nigeria severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan, shuts its Abuja office

Apparently in a show of growing Sino-Nigeria relations, the Federal Government has withdrawn all diplomatic relations with Taiwan and also ordered the closure of the Taiwanese Embassy in Abuja.

 

The Nation

CBN, Sokoto to spend N 1.12bn on wheat farming

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Sokoto State Government had spent over N 1.12 billion on the 2016/2017 Anchor Borrowers Wheat Farming Programme, an Official said in Sokoto on Thursday.

