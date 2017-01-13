Nigerian newspaper headlines January 13, 2017.
Punch
Beware Of Bitcoin, Swisscoin, Others, Sec Warns Nigerians
The Securities and Exchange Commission, on Thursday said its attention had been drawn to radio advertisements and other modes of solicitations of the public to invest in crypto currencies such as Swisscoin, OneCoin, Bitcoin and such other virtual or digital currencies.
Vanguard
Nigeria to lose another $550m Abacha loot in US
The Federal Government, yesterday, stated that the United States was reluctant to release over $ 550 million to Nigeria, being proceeds from identified Gen Sani Abacha loot in the country.
Guardian
Troops arrest 4 fleeing Boko Haram
Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested four fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in Biu Local Government Area of Borno and recovered 100 motorcycles from them.
Thisday
Again, Buhari to Travel to Gambia to Persuade Jammeh to Step Down
President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Banjul, the capital of The Gambia, and Bamako, the Malian capital from today, January 13 to 14, 2017.
Leadership
Supreme Court Reopens Murder Case Against Al-Mustapha
The Lagos State government yesterday got the nod of the Supreme Court to re-open the murder case of the late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola against Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd).
Premium Times
Nigerian Army explains how officer died
The Nigerian Army, 2 Division Ibadan, has said that the late Commandant of Command Secondary School, Ibadan, Anthony Okeyim, a colonel, died of “intracranial pressure” arising from fracture in the skull.
The Sun
NNPC proposes 28% oil royalty
In a bid to shore up government revenue, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is proposing to increase Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (PSC) Act by up to 28 per cent.
The Nation
Soyinka faults Buhari, El-Rufai over Southern Kaduna killings
Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka yesterday condemned President Muhammadu’s and Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s handling of the Southern Kaduna crisis.