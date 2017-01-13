Friday , 13 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: January 13

Yinka Agunbiade 1 hour ago

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 13, 2017.

newspapers-300x209

Punch

Beware Of Bitcoin, Swisscoin, Others, Sec Warns Nigerians

The Securities and Exchange Commission, on Thursday said its attention had been drawn to radio advertisements and other modes of solicitations of the public to invest in crypto currencies such as Swisscoin, OneCoin, Bitcoin and such other virtual or digital currencies.

 

Vanguard

Nigeria to lose another $550m Abacha loot in US

The Federal Government, yesterday, stated that the United States was reluctant to release over $ 550 million to Nigeria, being proceeds from identified Gen Sani Abacha loot in the country.

 

Guardian

Troops arrest 4 fleeing Boko Haram

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested four fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in Biu Local Government Area of Borno and recovered 100 motorcycles from them.

 

Thisday

Again, Buhari to Travel to Gambia to Persuade Jammeh to Step Down

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Banjul, the capital of The Gambia, and Bamako, the Malian capital from today, January 13 to 14, 2017.

 

Leadership

Supreme Court Reopens Murder Case Against Al-Mustapha

The Lagos State government yesterday got the nod of the Supreme Court to re-open the murder case of the late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola against Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd).

 

Premium Times

Nigerian Army explains how officer died

The Nigerian Army, 2 Division Ibadan, has said that the late Commandant of Command Secondary School, Ibadan, Anthony Okeyim, a colonel, died of “intracranial pressure” arising from fracture in the skull.

 

The Sun

NNPC proposes 28% oil royalty

In a bid to shore up government revenue, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is proposing to increase Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (PSC) Act by up to 28 per cent.

 

The Nation

Soyinka faults Buhari, El-Rufai over Southern Kaduna killings

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka yesterday condemned President Muhammadu’s and Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s handling of the Southern Kaduna crisis.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

idris_elba-440856

Idris Elba Puts Himself Up For Auction As Valentine’s Date

British actor Idris Elba has put himself up for auction as a Valentine’s date to his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946