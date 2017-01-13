Nigerian newspaper headlines January 13, 2017.

Punch

The Securities and Exchange Commission, on Thursday said its attention had been drawn to radio advertisements and other modes of solicitations of the public to invest in crypto currencies such as Swisscoin, OneCoin, Bitcoin and such other virtual or digital currencies.

Vanguard

The Federal Government, yesterday, stated that the United States was reluctant to release over $ 550 million to Nigeria, being proceeds from identified Gen Sani Abacha loot in the country.

Guardian

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested four fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in Biu Local Government Area of Borno and recovered 100 motorcycles from them.

Thisday

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Banjul, the capital of The Gambia, and Bamako, the Malian capital from today, January 13 to 14, 2017.

Leadership

The Lagos State government yesterday got the nod of the Supreme Court to re-open the murder case of the late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola against Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd).

Premium Times

The Nigerian Army, 2 Division Ibadan, has said that the late Commandant of Command Secondary School, Ibadan, Anthony Okeyim, a colonel, died of “intracranial pressure” arising from fracture in the skull.

The Sun

In a bid to shore up government revenue, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is proposing to increase Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (PSC) Act by up to 28 per cent.

The Nation

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka yesterday condemned President Muhammadu’s and Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s handling of the Southern Kaduna crisis.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: