Nigerian newspaper headlines January 14, 2017.

Punch

Members of the National Peace Committee led by its Chairman and a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), on Friday had a closed-door meeting with Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, over the killings in the Southern part of the state.

Vanguard

OBA of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare 11 has thrown his weight behind a proposed meeting of traditional rulers in Nigeria on how the activities of Fulani herdsmen could be curtailed.

Guardian

The Borno State government has banned illegal motor parks, markets, structures and sale of alcohol in Maiduguri metropolis, which it said continue to “endanger the collective safety and security of people’s lives and property” in the state following the Nigerian military’s routing of Boko Haram terrorists last December.

Thisday

President Muhammadu Buhari led a regional delegation to Gambia yesterday in a last-ditch attempt to persuade its longtime leader, Yahaya Jammeh to step down and allow his rival’s inauguration next week, while fears grow that the impasse could turn violent.

Leadership

The African Union (AU) says it will not recognize Jammeh’s presidency if he does not step aside when his mandate expires on January 19.

Premium Times

The global unemployment rate is expected to rise from 5.7 to 5.8 per cent in 2017, a new report has said.

The Sun

No fewer than nine persons were confirmed dead and 14 others hospitalised in an early morning bomb blast in Madagali town in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Nation

A prominent ex-militant leader, Mr. Africanus Ukparasia, yesterday, vowed to resist renewed threats by the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) to begin attacks on oil installations in the region.

