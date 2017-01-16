Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: January 16

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 16, 2017.
Punch
N458bn Lagos-Ibadan new rail project to begin Feb
The Federal Government will commence the construction of a standard gauge rail line from Lagos to Ibadan next month, the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr. Fidet Okheria, has said.
Vanguard
Turkish college: Kidnappers demand N1.2bn ransom
Kidnappers of eight students and two members of staff of the Nigerian Turkish International College, NTIC, Isheri, Ogun State, have demanded N1.2 billion ransom for the release of the abducted persons.
Guardian
Lagos Task Force arrests 67 miscreants, impounds motorcycles
Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have arrested 67 miscreants and impounded 75 motorcycles arrested for flouting the state government laws.
Thisday
FG Rejects BBOG’s Conditions for Participating in North-east Tour
The federal government has turned down the conditions tabled by the conveners of #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) before the group will accept to be on the official delegation that will tour some of the troubled spots in the North-east.
Leadership
Bomb Blast Rocks Maiduguri University Mosque
A bomb explosion in the early hours of Monday has occurred in a mosque at the University of Maiduguri in Borno State.
Premium Times
Obey the court, release El-Zakzaky, wife, Amnesty International tells Nigerian govt
The Nigerian authorities must immediately comply with a High Court order and release the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife from detention, said Amnesty International.
The Sun
Soldiers kill 13 terrorists, rescue 58, hostages in Borno
Soldiers on Internal Security Operations in the north east part of the country, are said to have killed 13, members of the boko-haram, terrorists group and rescues 58, persons comprising 35 women and 23 children, held hostage by the terrorists.
The Nation
Alleged N23b bribe: 200 INEC officials face panel
No fewer than 200 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials have been queried for allegedly collecting bribe during the 2015 elections.