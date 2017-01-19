Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: January 19

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 19, 2017.

Punch

A total sum of N3.5tn was earned as Internally Generated Revenue by the 36 states of the federation within a 66-month period from January 2011 to June of 2016, figures obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics have revealed.

Vanguard

Suspected leader of a militant group which operates the largest creeks where kidnapped victims are kept , Mr Philip Joel, popularly known as ‘General Kakadu’, has been arrested in connection with last Friday’s kidnap of some students and staff of the Nigerian Turkish International College, in Isheri North Local Government Area of Ogun state.

Guardian

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has urged the Federal Government to obey the court ruling, which ordered the release of its leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife.

Thisday

A high level delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari, was in Maiduguri yesterday to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari’s condolences to the government and people of Borno State over last Tuesday’s accidental airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force that killed 50 people and injured 200 others, including international aids workers in Rann, Kalge Local Government Area of the state.

Leadership

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested a supervisory councillor for agriculture in Mafa local government of Borno State, Umar Ibrahim and four others for allegedly diverting 300 bags of rice donated by Danish Refugee Council (DRC), a Non Governmental Organisation and meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the council.

Premium Times

The Edo Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, said the command would recommend a serving inspector being investigated for extra-judicial killing for ‘discharge’ from service if found guilty.

The Sun

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, said it has deployed a contingent of 200 men and air assets, to Dakar, from where it is expected operate into The Gambia.

The Nation

After the initial shock over the accidental bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Rann, Borno State, it was time yesterday for the big question – how did it all happen?

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: