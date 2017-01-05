Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: January 5

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 5, 2017.

Punch

The Nigerian military on Wednesday declared that the whereabouts of the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, remained unknown even as it disclosed that three suicide female bombers were gunned down in Madagali, Adamawa State.

Vanguard

Voodoo rituals, near-drowning in the Mediterranean, abortions: Spanish police recounted Wednesday the harrowing experiences of young Nigerian migrant girls forced into prostitution in places like Benidorm and eventually rescued.

Guardian

The Federal Government has concluded plans to deploy light arms-wielding security guards as well as trained dogs in the nation’s airports.

Thisday

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has raised the alarm over a new plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remove him from office with the connivance of the judiciary.

Leadership

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army on Wednesday shot dead five suspected cultists during gun battle in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers.

Premium Times

Popular money-doubling scheme, MMM, has called on its participants whose accounts were frozen to begin online publicity for the scheme ahead of its resumption date.

The Sun

The Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC), has unveiled names of 39 companies that would lift and trade Nigeria’s oil for the 2017 crude oil term contract.

The Nation

Members of a vigilante group in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State yesterday shot dead three suspected female suicide bombers attempting to enter the Gulak market.

