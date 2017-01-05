Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: January 5

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 5, 2017.
Punch
Shekau’s whereabouts still unknown, says military
The Nigerian military on Wednesday declared that the whereabouts of the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, remained unknown even as it disclosed that three suicide female bombers were gunned down in Madagali, Adamawa State.
Vanguard
Spain police speaks on Nigerians forced into prostitution
Voodoo rituals, near-drowning in the Mediterranean, abortions: Spanish police recounted Wednesday the harrowing experiences of young Nigerian migrant girls forced into prostitution in places like Benidorm and eventually rescued.
Guardian
FG to deploy armed guards, dogs in airports
The Federal Government has concluded plans to deploy light arms-wielding security guards as well as trained dogs in the nation’s airports.
Thisday
Fayose Accuses APC of Plot to Remove Him from Office, Writes CJN
Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has raised the alarm over a new plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remove him from office with the connivance of the judiciary.
Leadership
Army Kills 5 Suspected Cultists In Rivers
Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army on Wednesday shot dead five suspected cultists during gun battle in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers.
Premium Times
MMM calls for mass publicity ahead of expected January 13 resumption date
Popular money-doubling scheme, MMM, has called on its participants whose accounts were frozen to begin online publicity for the scheme ahead of its resumption date.
The Sun
NNPC lists 39 firms to trade Nigeria’s crude
The Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC), has unveiled names of 39 companies that would lift and trade Nigeria’s oil for the 2017 crude oil term contract.
The Nation
Three suspected female suicide bombers killed in Adamawa
Members of a vigilante group in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State yesterday shot dead three suspected female suicide bombers attempting to enter the Gulak market.