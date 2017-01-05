Thursday , 5 January 2017
Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: January 5

Yinka Agunbiade 3 hours ago

Punch

 

Shekau’s whereabouts still unknown, says military

The Nigerian military on Wednesday declared that the whereabouts of the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, remained unknown even as it disclosed that three suicide female bombers were gunned down in Madagali, Adamawa State.

 

Vanguard

Spain police speaks on Nigerians forced into prostitution

Voodoo rituals, near-drowning in the Mediterranean, abortions: Spanish police recounted Wednesday the harrowing experiences of young Nigerian migrant girls forced into prostitution in places like Benidorm and eventually rescued.

 

Guardian

FG to deploy armed guards, dogs in airports

The Federal Government has concluded plans to deploy light arms-wielding security guards as well as trained dogs in the nation’s airports.

 

Thisday

Fayose Accuses APC of Plot to Remove Him from Office, Writes CJN

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has raised the alarm over a new plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remove him from office with the connivance of the judiciary.

 

Leadership

Army Kills 5 Suspected Cultists In Rivers

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army on Wednesday shot dead five suspected cultists during gun battle in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers.

 

Premium Times

 

MMM calls for mass publicity ahead of expected January 13 resumption date

Popular money-doubling scheme, MMM, has called on its participants whose accounts were frozen to begin online publicity for the scheme ahead of its resumption date.

 

The Sun

NNPC lists 39 firms to trade Nigeria’s crude

The Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC), has unveiled names of 39 companies that would lift and trade Nigeria’s oil for the 2017 crude oil term contract.

 

The Nation

Three suspected female suicide bombers killed in Adamawa

Members of a vigilante group in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State yesterday shot dead three suspected female suicide bombers attempting to enter the Gulak market.

