Sunday , 8 January 2017
Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: January 8

Yinka Agunbiade 9 hours ago

Punch

Kerosene scarcity hits Calabar

Kerosene scarcity has hit Calabar and its environs as the price of the commodity now ranges between N350 and N400 per litre, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

 

Vanguard

Army denies CD claim on killings of 2000 Igbo youths

The Nigerian Army has refuted the ‘mass killing of Igbo youths’ allegation by the Campaign for Democracy (CD).

 

Guardian

Osinbajo hopes to seal $1 bn Eurobond sale by end of Q1

Nigeria hopes to conclude the sale of a $1 billion Eurobond by the end of the first quarter of 2017 and will seek to make its foreign exchange market more flexible, vice president Yemi Osinbajo said on Tuesday.

 

Thisday

PDP Condemns Dismissal of Police Officers Attached to Wike

The national leadership of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed dismay over the dismissal of six police officers attached to the Governor of Rivers State, Chief NyesomWike by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Friday.

 

Leadership

‘Kidnappers, Cattle Rustlers From Zamfara, Kaduna Infiiltrating Niger State’

Niger state government has said cattle rustlers from Zamfara and Kaduna states are the ones infiltrating their communities.

 

Premium Times

1000 days after kidnap, 195 girls still with Boko Haram 

A thousand days after they were abducted from the Government Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State, 195 girls remain with their Boko Haram abductors.

 

The Sun

Fayose masterminded PDP crisis -Kashamu

The Senator representing Ogun East senatorial district, Senator Buruji Kashamu, yesterday, disclosed that the leadership crisis that engulfed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) both at the national and state levels was masterminded by the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose.

 

The Nation

SON arrests two Chinese over importation of fake mobile phones

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has arrested two Chinese nationals for importing fake and substandard mobile phones into the country.

