Nigerian newspaper headlines January 8, 2017.

Punch

Kerosene scarcity has hit Calabar and its environs as the price of the commodity now ranges between N350 and N400 per litre, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Vanguard

The Nigerian Army has refuted the ‘mass killing of Igbo youths’ allegation by the Campaign for Democracy (CD).

Guardian

Nigeria hopes to conclude the sale of a $1 billion Eurobond by the end of the first quarter of 2017 and will seek to make its foreign exchange market more flexible, vice president Yemi Osinbajo said on Tuesday.

Thisday

The national leadership of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed dismay over the dismissal of six police officers attached to the Governor of Rivers State, Chief NyesomWike by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Friday.

Leadership

Niger state government has said cattle rustlers from Zamfara and Kaduna states are the ones infiltrating their communities.

Premium Times

A thousand days after they were abducted from the Government Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State, 195 girls remain with their Boko Haram abductors.

The Sun

The Senator representing Ogun East senatorial district, Senator Buruji Kashamu, yesterday, disclosed that the leadership crisis that engulfed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) both at the national and state levels was masterminded by the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The Nation

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has arrested two Chinese nationals for importing fake and substandard mobile phones into the country.

