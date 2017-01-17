Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: January 17

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 17, 2017.

Punch

Economic and financial experts have said the naira may reverse this week the loss it recorded against the United States dollar last week.

Vanguard

It was a hectic one-day visit to Delta State for Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as he witnessed the explosive nature of the region, yesterday, with the Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic groups disagreeing on the ownership of the site of the Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko, whose take-off is a major demand by the Ijaw of Gbaramatu Kingdom.

Guardian

A Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday granted an application by the Federal Government, to amend processes in its suit against Total Exploration & Production Nigeria Plc, over alleged under-declaration of crude oil exports to the tune of $245 million.

Thisday

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given the embattled President of The Gambia, Mr. Yahya Jammeh, till midnight tomorrow to vacate office and hand over power to the country’s President-Elect, Mr. Adama Barrow, or be ousted by force, THISDAY has learnt.

Leadership

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is looking into the petition requesting the anti-corruption body to “urgently begin a thorough, transparent and effective investigation into the allegation that N500 million Safe School funds for Chibok girls, commissioned by former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to rebuild the Government Girls School in Chibok, is missing and cannot be accounted for.”

Premium Times

Estate agents have decried the drop in the price of landed property across Nigeria as a result of the economic recession plaguing the country.

The Sun

Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed it has lined up 14 witnesses to prove it’s case against Justice Ademola Adeniyi of the Federal High Court Abuja, his wife, Olabowale and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joe Agi.

The Nation

Two Air Force Beechcraft planes yesterday flew military officers, government officials and leaders of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaigners on a surveillance of the Sambisa forest – the former stronghold of the terrorist group Boko Haram.

