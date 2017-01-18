Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: January 18

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 18, 2017.

Punch

Following the total electricity grid collapse of January 15, seven power plants have been restarted, while three others are still down.

Vanguard

Members of the House of Representatives, yesterday, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to order the military and the police to be more proactive in identifying exact areas of the attacks in Southern Kaduna and end the killings immediately.

Guardian

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has barred deposit money banks and all other financial institutions from the operation of any form of virtual currency.

Thisday

Tuesday was another day of tragedy for Borno State as a Nigerian Airforce fighter jet mistakenly dropped bombs on some settlements, believed to also harbour Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs), in Rann, Kala Balge LGA of the state, killing over 50 persons.

Leadership

The Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has declared a 90-day state of emergency a day before his official mandate ends.He decried “extraordinary” foreign interference in his country’s affairs and December’s election.

Premium Times

Nigeria’s Senate on Tuesday failed to stop the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for repair work on its runway.

The Sun

The House of Representatives has summoned the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and the Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS), Lawal Daura, over recent attacks in the Kaura Federal Constituency of Southern Kaduna.

The Nation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has impounded a N948million aircraft allegedly linked with a former governor of Borno State who is under investigation.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: