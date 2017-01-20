Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: January 20

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 20, 2017.

Punch

The Federal Government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shelter Afrique and the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria for the construction of about 100,000 housing units across the country for N610bn.

Vanguard

As the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, constitutes a board of senior officers to investigate the accidental air strike of an internally displaced persons, IDPs’ camp at Rann, Kale-Balge Local Government Area, Borno State, Tuesday, the House of Representatives, yesterday, denied that it resolved to investigate the accidental bombing.

Guardian

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption, Chukwuka Utazi have disagreed over the deployment of Nigerian troops to The Gambia without Senate approval.

Thisday

Senegalese troops, leading the Economic Community of West African States Military Intervention in The Gambia (ECOMIG), have entered The Gambia to ensure Mr. Adama Barrow assumes power as the country’s new president, a Senegalese army spokesman has said.

Leadership

Adama Barrow, the man who won The Gambia’s disputed election, was sworn in as president yesterday in Senegal. This is just as former President Yahya Jammeh has succumbed to pressure and gone into exile.

Premium Times

ECOWAS troops halted their march into Gambia Thursday night to give former president Yahya Jammeh one more last chance to leave Banjul.

The Sun

Washington turned into a virtual fortress ahead of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration today as the United States capital brace for more than a quarter-million protesters expected during the Republican’s swearing-in.

The Nation

The police yesterday raided Premium Times head office in Abuja and arrested the online newspaper’s publisher Mr. Dapo Olurunyomi.

