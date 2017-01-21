Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: January 21

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 21, 2017.

Guardian

The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that it was working on the modality of enrolling all serving corps members on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) nationwide to provide them unhindered access to better health care services.

Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to receive a clean copy of the Nigeria Peace Corps bill recently passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

Thisday

Donald Trump, a real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics was yesterday sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, succeeding Barack Obama and telling a bitterly divided country that he would pursue “America first” policies at home and abroad.

The Nation

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh on Saturday finally agreed to quit office following last-chance talks with west African leaders ahead of a possible military intervention.

Vanguard

There was panic yesterday as over 15 Pro-Biafran agitators, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, were allegedly shot by security operatives and about 70 arrested during a peaceful demonstration in Port Harcourt.

Punch

The National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers have threatened to shut down Arik Air’s operations for failing to implement the agreement reached with them in December concerning some members of staff of the carrier who were sacked.

Leadership

Yayah Jammeh has agreed to stand down.

The Sun

For former Petroleum Minister, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, her trouble comes in threes.

