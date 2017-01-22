Nigerian newspaper headlines today: January 22

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 22, 2017.

Guardian

President Muhammadu Buhari is well and alive, the presidency said late on Saturday after a news website published a story that the Nigerian leader has passed away in London.

Thisday

Contrary to the casualty figures in the public domain following Tuesday’s mistaken bombing of an internally displaced persons camp in Borno State, the chairman of Kala Balge Local Government Area, where the accident occurred, Babagana Malarima, has said that his people buried 234 persons killed in the airstrike.

The Nation

Embattled former Petroleum Minister, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, is not taking allegations of massive corruption leveled against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lightly.

Vanguard

As forex crisis lingers to 2017 amid economic recession, experts in the financial sector are calling on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to harmonise exchange rate, to enhance stability in the foreign exchange market.

Punch

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, must have had a busy week last week, though not at the Senate but at the Code of Conduct Tribunal where he is standing trial for alleged false and anticipatory declaration of assets when he was Governor of Kwara State.

Leadership

Heipang in Barkin Ladi L.G.C. near Jos, the Plateau State Capital was agog during the foundation laying ceremony of Jos Dry Port Project in 2006.

The Sun

Gambia’s former President Yahya Jammeh has left the country in the wake of elections that ousted him after 22 years in power.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: