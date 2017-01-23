Nigerian newspaper headlines today, January 23, 2017.

Guardian

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) delegation that went on tour of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State has made public its observations.

Thisday

Nigerians need not worry about the health of President Muhammadu Buhari because he is fit and healthy, Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, told Arise TV yesterday in Abuja when he appeared on the global television network’s programme, Thisday Live from Abuja.

The Nation

More details of the peaceful battle to restore democracy in The Gambia became known yesterday.

Vanguard

A six-man board commissioned by the Nigerian Air Force to investigate the misfire in Rann village, Borno State, has arrived the state.

Punch

The Police in Kaduna on Sunday confirmed that unknown gunmen attacked Zankan village, a Fulani settlement in Kaura Local Government of the state.

Leadership

The UN Security Council has tasked the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to prevent the destructive Boko Haram insurgents, recently dislodged from its safe haven in Sambisa Forest, from regrouping.

The Sun

Premium Times

As the Buhari administration proceeds with the implementation of its Social Investment Programmes, the Federal Government has now released over N375 million this year to feed almost 700,000 primary school pupils in 5 states, while virtually all states of the federation, except two, are now being processed for the payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to 200,000 graduates, the N-Power beneficiaries.

