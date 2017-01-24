Nigerian newspaper headlines today, January 24, 2017.

Guardian

Two Magistrate’s Courts in Rivers State have remanded 45 members of the indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) for holding rallies in support of the President of United States, Donald Trump.

Thisday

President Muhammadu Buhari has resubmitted the name of Mr. Ibrahim Magu to the Senate for confirmation as Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Nation

The Sultan railed yesterday against impunity, saying it fuels violence. More measures should be taken by governors of the Northern States, “especially the Governor of Kaduna State,” Sultan Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar III said.

Vanguard

T HE Federal government, has been urged to ensure that all Nigerians are captured under the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, in order to ensure the attainment of universal healthcare in the country, even as government was tasked to provide more Primary Healthcare Centres in the country.

Punch

Governors of the 19 northern states under the aegis of the Northern Governors Forum on Monday in Kaduna met with emirs, chiefs and political leaders over disturbing herdsmen attacks and other related crimes in the region.

Leadership

Several people are feared to have been killed and many others injured after suspected Fulani herdsmen yesterday afternoon invaded Ipiga village in Ohimini local government area of Benue State.

The Sun

The Federal Government has disclosed that no fewer than 2,000 Nigerians were evacuated from Libya in the last two months following the emergence of videos and photographs of Nigerians being killed in the North African country.

Premium Times

The private jet used to ferry the disgraced former president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, was a chartered plane leased by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

