Nigerian newspaper headlines today: January 29

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 29, 2017.

Punch

Only 40 super -rich Nigerians pay correct tax on their income, a government report commissioned by the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Joint Tax Board has found.

Guardian

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described as shocking, the claim by the Nigerian Custom Service (NCS) that it had impounded two armoured helicopters the state procured to fight piracy and sundry crimes.

Vanguard

Days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo called on Igbo politicians to consider a 2019 presidential bid, All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders from the South-East, yesterday, rebuffed him with their endorsement of another four years for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nation

The House of Representatives has vowed to unravel and expose all unethical transactions in the transfer of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria’s (PHCN) non-core assets to the Nigerian Electricity Management Company (NELMCO).

Leadership

As the National Assembly prepares for sectoral defence of the 2017 appropriation act from different ministries, available record shows that federal government owned airports across the country may gulp about N18 billion in the fiscal year.

Thisday

Fame comes in many ways. For Mohammed Bello Masaba, the Bida, Niger State-based Islamic cleric who died at the weekend, his rise to global prominence was linked to marriage to 97 wives, an unprecedented nuptial liberty which attracted attention worldwide.