Nigerian newspaper headlines today: January 29

Nigerian newspaper headlines January 29, 2017.
Punch
Only 40 super-rich Nigerians pay correct tax — Govt report
Only 40 super -rich Nigerians pay correct tax on their income, a government report commissioned by the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Joint Tax Board has found.
Guardian
NCS playing politics with Rivers’ helicopters
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described as shocking, the claim by the Nigerian Custom Service (NCS) that it had impounded two armoured helicopters the state procured to fight piracy and sundry crimes.
Vanguard
Igbo APC leaders rebuff Obasanjo, endorse Buhari for 2019
Days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo called on Igbo politicians to consider a 2019 presidential bid, All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders from the South-East, yesterday, rebuffed him with their endorsement of another four years for President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Nation
Reps begin probe of sale of PHCN’s non-core assets
The House of Representatives has vowed to unravel and expose all unethical transactions in the transfer of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria’s (PHCN) non-core assets to the Nigerian Electricity Management Company (NELMCO).
Leadership
Federal Airports Maintenance To Gulp N18bn In 2017 Budget
As the National Assembly prepares for sectoral defence of the 2017 appropriation act from different ministries, available record shows that federal government owned airports across the country may gulp about N18 billion in the fiscal year.
Thisday
Masaba, Super Polygamist Who Married 97 Wives, is Dead
Fame comes in many ways. For Mohammed Bello Masaba, the Bida, Niger State-based Islamic cleric who died at the weekend, his rise to global prominence was linked to marriage to 97 wives, an unprecedented nuptial liberty which attracted attention worldwide.