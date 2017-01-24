Nigerian Officials Warn That Suicide Bombers Now Use Babies

Nigerian security officials have warned citizens to be vigilant in the wake of what it calls the trend of female suicide bombers carrying babies to avoid suspicion.

Authorities cited the attack on Madagali where two female suicide bombers escaped detection because they were carrying babies. Despite assurances from Nigeria’s Federal Government that Boko Haram has been defeated, the group has staged several attacks in North Eastern Nigeria.

Most of the group’s suicide bombing are carried out by young girls and officials have now urged more vigilance in communities in the North East.

