Nigerian Warship, Troops Head For Gambia

Nigerian warship NNS UNITY and soldiers have been reported to have headed for a base of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) troops in Senegal to ensure that Gambia president Yahya Jammeh steps down on Thursday, January 19.

According to The Punch , the troops will comprise of personnel from the Nigerian Air Force, Navy, and Army.

The newspaper quoted military source as saying, “I can confirm to you that men of the Air Force will leave for Senegal tomorrow (Wednesday). They will be briefed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, at the Kainji base in Niger State.

“That Nigeria is deploying troops is now a certainty after several meetings with The Gambian president yielded no result. The Chiefs of Defence Staff of ECOWAS countries came to Abuja on Saturday, where they discussed what components each member state is expected to contribute to the troops that will force Yahya Jammeh out.

“The troops are expected to stay for two weeks and they will be received at a base in Senegal.”

Another military source added, “The NNS Unity is currently sailing off the coast of Ghana, after leaving from Lagos. It is not only Nigeria. Senegal is the host country for the troops, as it would be easy to launch an attack from there.”

Adama Barrow of the opposition party won the December 1, 2016, presidential election but Jammeh, who initially conceded defeat by congratulating Barrow, made a U-turn a week later, saying he would challenge the results.

Jammeh has refused to step down despite calls from the international community to do so.

