Nigerians Blast Ajimobi After His Address To LAUTECH Protesters

Following the circulation of an embarrassing clip of Oyo state Governor Abiola Ajimobi acting like a dictator while addressing LAUTECH students who held a peaceful protest at his office, Nigerians have come out to blast the politician.

In the video, Ajimobi dared the students, who were protesting their situation of an 8 month-long strike, to do their worst.

Below are some posts:

https://twitter.com/phelumy/status/820173719909859330

It's obvious you people don't know Ajimobi. That's why y'all are surprised. That's the monster Oyo state is contending with — Gooner ⚽⚽ (@UberGooner) January 14, 2017

Ajimobi just proved it: governors are kings — Mazi Emeka (@enwankwo94_j) January 14, 2017

Loooool

Ajimobi no respect anybody for ds life — White FanG ! (@looyeh) January 14, 2017

https://twitter.com/dijiaderoGBA/status/820173221605625856

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: