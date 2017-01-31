Nigerians Are Dragging Blackface After he called 2Baba an ‘Illiterate’

Earlier today, Blackface shared an Instagram post criticising 2baba’s plan to lead the February 5th protest against the Federal Government.
The controversial post branded 2baba an ‘illiterate’ and then attempted to explain why the march was planned against the wrong level of government.
His post comes hours after a former PDP governor was alleged to be the main sponsor of the planned march.
Although 2baba is yet to respond to the latest attack on his personality, Nigerians are already on Blackface’s Instagram comment box, dragging him for attacking their idol.
Read their comments below.
blackface with black ambition:. you can never be to the level he (2baba)operate.He is far beyond your reach. He is far far above you
Lol…Nigerians have no chills ohh…they drop it hot on u! Chai!!!
Haaaaaa……….why are u beefing your man. Guy I never expecting dis from u blackface. 2face is the pples man,blackface u should b Close to 2face no matter anything. Haba. Omo u fall hand Big time
Pikin wey dey in mama back and dey vomit useless talk go soon fall down. Shai you see yourself