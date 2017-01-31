Thursday , 2 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Nigerians Are Dragging Blackface After he called 2Baba an ‘Illiterate’

Seyi Peters January 31, 2017

Earlier today, Blackface shared an Instagram post criticising 2baba’s plan to lead the February 5th protest against the Federal Government.

The controversial post branded 2baba an ‘illiterate’ and then attempted to explain why the march was planned against the wrong level of government.
Although 2baba is yet to respond to the latest attack on his personality, Nigerians are already on Blackface’s Instagram comment box, dragging him for attacking their idol.
Read their comments below.
4 comments

  1. vicman
    January 31, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    blackface with black ambition:. you can never be to the level he (2baba)operate.He is far beyond your reach. He is far far above you

    Reply
  2. Nduk
    February 1, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Lol…Nigerians have no chills ohh…they drop it hot on u! Chai!!!

    Reply
  3. LB
    February 1, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Haaaaaa……….why are u beefing your man. Guy I never expecting dis from u blackface. 2face is the pples man,blackface u should b Close to 2face no matter anything. Haba. Omo u fall hand Big time

    Reply
  4. Monica
    February 1, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Pikin wey dey in mama back and dey vomit useless talk go soon fall down. Shai you see yourself

    Reply

