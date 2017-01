Nigerians Express Dismay Over Big Brother Nigeria Being Hosted By South Africa

Reality TV show Big Brother Nigeria was on Sunday re-launched as “Big Brother Naija” with 12 contestants after 10 years of holding its first edition.

The show is being held in South Africa and Nigerians have used Twitter to ask questions why it wasn’t staged in Nigeria.

Below are some posts:

First it was the 'Voice Nigeria' produced in SA, now BIg Brother Nigeria Produced in SA. Nawa o — Bizzle Osikoya ♦ (@bizzleosikoya) January 22, 2017

If it is called Big Brother "Nigeria" why is it done in South Africa? Will Nigeria b hosting Big Brother South Africa too?? pic.twitter.com/hT7KSls41o — K E M J I (@osaxxxvalley) January 22, 2017

Why Big Brother Nigeria is in SA? Because South Africa is the United States Of Africa…it's Europe basically to Africans. #BBNaija — Sundowns_Fanatic 🌟 (@Solomon_Madube) January 22, 2017

"@___King_Ace___: "Giant of Africa" but when you want to do your Big Brother Nigeria you go to South Africa #BBNaija" but PMB go UK for med — SILENCE THE VIOLENCE (@smile_fineface) January 23, 2017

Big Brother Nigeria is happening in SA. They should have done it here so we'd have the full Naija experience; NEPA blackout included. — Changing Faces (@nornnie) January 22, 2017

