No Premier League Player Makes FIFPro Best Eleven For 2016

Look away now, English Premier League fanboys!

The FIFA Football Awards on Monday night was interesting for a lot of reasons, one of which was the release of FIFPro World Eleven for 2016.

No Premier League player made the cut this year as the first eleven were almost entirely comprised of Real Madrid and Barcelona players with the exception of Manuel Neuer.

Antoine Griezmann who was shortlisted for the Best Male footballer award did not make the FifPro best eleven.

