I Have Not Retired – Van Gaal

Louis Van Gaal, who has been out of work since his departure from Manchester United last summer, told Dutch media that he was unlikely to return to coaching.

However, speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Van Gaal has now clarified his comments and denied his retirement.

He said, “No, no no. I have not retired. I am just taking a sabbatical year and after that I will decide. It depends on the offers I receive. I will decide next July.”

The 65-year-old revealed that Spain could be a possible destination, although he rejected an offer from Valencia, “I could return (to Spain). Valencia offered me the manager’s job around a month ago, or five weeks. I said no.”

