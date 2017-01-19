Novak Djokovic Defeated After Five-Set Loss In Australian Open Second Round

Novak Djokovic is out of the Australian Open after being rocked by Uzbek Denis Istomin in five sets.

The defending champion was knocked out of the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday losing 7-6(8) 5-7 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena.

It was six-times champion Djokovic’s earliest elimination from Melbourne Park since his first round exit in 2006.

No. 117-ranked Istomin, who dropped out of the top 100 last year, had never beaten a top 10 player at a Grand Slam tournament. His only previous win in 33 matches against a top 10 player was back in 2012 at Indian Wells, when he beat No. 5 David Ferrer.

“It is the biggest win for me. It means so much,” Istomin said. “Now I feel I can play with these guys, and to be with them on the same level.”

Djokovic had won five of the previous six titles at Melbourne Park.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: