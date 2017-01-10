NSCDC Discovers Boko Haram Bomb Timers In Maiduguri

The Borno State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday said it had discovered ‘’Count down Timers’’ used by Boko Haram terrorists to detonate explosives.

The Commandant of the corps, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the disclosure while speaking with reporters in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Abdullahi said that the instruments were discovered by men of the Disaster Management Unit of the command at the scene of Sunday’s bomb blast in Kalari area of the state capital.

“The digital timer countdown displayed served the purpose of allowing the planter of bomb or suicide bomber to know the time to explode his Improvised Explosive Device.

“Since we now know what they are using; the security agencies would trace the roots of where these gadgets are coming from.

“To this end, we appeal to people to be vigilant and proactive in their respective environment.

“They should also assist the security agencies with relevant information to nip Boko Haram activities and other crimes in the bud, ” the commandant said.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: