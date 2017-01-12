NUPENG Calls Off 3-Day Warning Strike

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers(NUPENG) on Wednesday in Abuja called off its three-day nationwide warning strike.

NUPENG’s President Igwe Achese called of the strike at a reconciliatory stakeholders meeting called at the instance of Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige.

Others stakeholders at the meeting were the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Nigeria National Petroleum Co-operation(NNPC), National Salaries and Wages Commission, oil and Servicing companies, among others.

NUPENG gave a notice of three-day warning strike on Tuesday, over disputes with International Oil Companies, over indiscriminate sack of workers without benefits and refusal to allow their workers to join union.

“I am happy to say that each and every issue raised has been addressed and I hope that all parties will be committed to implement the agreement.

“ We have therefore decided to call off the three- day warming strike. ‘’

Achese commended the minister for his intervention in addressing the issues raised by the union.

Ngige urged all oil companies that entered into the collective agreement to ensure its implementation.

He also commended PENGASSAN for also calling off its two-week warning strike.

The minister gave the oil companies two weeks to resolve all outstanding issues.

