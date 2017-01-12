NYSC Boss Urges Corps Members To Avoid Unnecessary Travels

The call was made by the Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, yesterday.

A corps member serving in Kogi State, Mr. Ejike Godwin, was involved in a road accident on his way from Kogi to Enugu on December 20, 2016 apparently for the Christmas celebrations and sustained cervical spine injuries.

Kazaure, who visited him at the intensive care unit of the hospital yesterday, called on members of the scheme to imbibe attributes that could enable them stay at their places of posting till the end of their service, stressing that some issues were better imagined than experienced.He said that the scheme decided to pay the over N2 million required for the surgery of the corps member, following the discovery that his parents could not shoulder the burden, while expressing the hope that he would survive the incident.

Kazaure, who had earlier opened a training workshop on biometric clearance of corps members in Enugu, said the process would help to fast-track registration, reduce impersonation and elimination of ineligible graduates. He warned that corps members without approval would not be considered for payment of monthly allowances.

He stated that information generated through the biometric clearance would form the basis for the determination of disciplinary cases. Each local council would be issued facilities for the exercise, he stated.