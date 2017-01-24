NYSC Resumes Orientation In Adamawa After 3 Years Suspension

The National Youth Service Corps has resumed orientation of corps members in Adamawa after three years suspension due to insecurity caused by the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

The last orientation was held in Adamawa in March 2013.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, on Tuesday said 2, 500 corps members were deployed to the state.

He said, “Registration of corps members started this Tuesday morning by 7 am and you can see they are trooping in; we are expecting 2, 500 corps members.”

Abubakar said that adequate security had been put in place with about 300 officials from the Army, Police, Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and NYSC.

He explained that Adamawa Government had provided the facility of Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, as a temporary camp pending the final evacuation of the Internally Displaced Persons at the permanent orientation camp in Damare.

“I want the corps members to understand that this is a borrowed camp and should therefore bear with the available facilities,” he said.

While lauding Adamawa government for its support towards a successful orientation, the coordinator urged the people of Adamawa to continue to support and show hospitality to corps members.

Source: NAN

