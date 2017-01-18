Thursday , 19 January 2017
OAP Freeze calls out MerryBet Executive that owes him money

Seyi Peters 16 hours ago

The controversial OAP took to his Instagram account to call out the Executive Producer and Host of Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge, Kiibati Bankole, a lady he claims owes him money.

He wrote;

“Dear @kiibati, you have been ignoring my calls for over one month now… This is so wrong…. I have never done this before in my life but you have left me with no other option…
Please pay me my money!”

If truely Kiibati holds such title as ‘Executive Producer’ for a betting company, she for one should not be complaining about recession.

So what’s her excuse for not paying her debt or picking his call?

