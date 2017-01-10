Wednesday , 11 January 2017
Obama Offered ‘President of Playlists’ Job By Spotify

Yinka Agunbiade 21 hours ago

Outgoing US president Barack Obama has received a job offer from Spotify.

The world’s leading streaming service on Monday advertised an opening for “President of Playlists,” saying it was looking for someone with “at least eight years experience running a highly regarded nation.”

If it wasn’t any more obvious whom Spotify was seeking for the position, it asked for an applicant with “good team spirit, excellent work ethic, a friendly and warm attitude and a Nobel Peace Prize.”

The company said the President of Playlists would come up with songs to suit occasions from “shooting hoops with your friends” to warming up for an address on “health care legislation that bears your name.”

The Swedish company’s CEO Daniel Ek revealed the offer over Twitter after Obama was quoted as joking about a job at Spotify.

Obama over two consecutive summers released Spotify playlists for vacation listening, revealing tastes heavy on classic soul and jazz.

