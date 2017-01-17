Obaship Tussle: Fayose Imposes Dusk-To-Dawn Curfew On Community

In a bid to douse the raging tension and prevent breakdown of law and order occasioned by obaship tussle in Awo Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government, Governor Ayodele Fayose, has imposed dusk-to-dawn

curfew on the community

With the order, human and vehicular movements, are not allowed between 6pm to 6am daily.

The community had been in crisis since over a year ago after Prince Azees Olaleye Aladejuyigbe was presented with the staff of office by the state government and enthroned as the new Alawo of Awo Ekiti.

The monarch was said to have been barred from accessing the palace since enthronement and had been making do with the mosque .

The crisis which escalated last weekend and almost snowballed into anarchy was said to be assuming a religious dimension , with princes, who are Christians claiming that some external forces were allegedly planning to Islamize the throne.

Aladejuyigbe’s alleged preference by the government, according to sources did not receive the blessing of the elites and kingmakers of the town and was causing a cold war in the town.

A statement signed yesterday by Fayose’s Special Assistant on Public

Communications, Mr Lere Olayinka , said the curfew take immediate

effect with the directive to the security agents to to effect the restriction.s

“We are calling on the people of the town to embrace peace and toe the

line of civility in resolving their differences.

“We are also assuring our people that religious crisis we have no place in Ekiti. We are one regardless of our political affiliations and this our government will maintain”, the statement concluded.

Some political office holders in Fayose’s government, mostly Muslims from the town, it was alleged were said to have worked closely with Muslim leaders in Ekiti to influence Aladejuyigbe’s appointment.

The source said: “The man claimed to be a prince, but there was no record to show that he has contributed anything to the development of the palace and the town at large.

“The Aladejuyigbe’s family has run several adverts to disown him that

he was never a member of the royalty, so to us in Awo Ekiti, he was never a king.

“Well, why we are not unaware of the fact that the new king was not born in this town, what of his father. There was no record to show that he has a meaningful contributions in this town.

“So, how can were ward his child under this circumstance when there were Omowas who have done creditably well in our town. We don’t want war or crisis, but the right thing must be done as well”, he said.

Source: Leadership

