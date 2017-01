Caster Semenya and long-time partner Violet Raseboya have tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding today in South Africa.

The couple walked down the aisle at Chez Charlene Wedding Venue, in Pretoria.

The Olympian shared pictures of the pair on social media captioning one of the photos ‘Our perfect day’.

See more photos below.

